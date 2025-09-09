The estranged wife of Tyreek Hill, Keeta Vaccaro, is accusing the Miami Dolphins wide receiver of eight incidents of domestic violence, which he denies.

TMZ reports Vaccaro is accusing Hill of domestic violence several times throughout their marriage in a new filing in her divorce case, which lasted 17 months. She reported a total of eight instances of domestic violence, and they even occurred while she was pregnant. She alleges that he began getting violent with her two months into their marriage in “early January 2024.”

The first instance took place at their guest house in Southwest Ranches, Florida. They were talking about their postnuptial agreement, which caused Hill to get enraged. She alleges he “shoved her to the ground, stood over her, and then ripped off her necklace, causing a cut and a bruise,” as TMZ's report states.

There was another instance of domestic violence that took place two weeks later. They were at a hotel in Orlando when Hill “violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out, and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of.”

Right before they left for the Pro Bowl in February 2025, Vaccaro alleges Hill “shoved a marijuana cigarette” in her face. He then told her to pack up and leave before throwing her and her suitcase “out the door, locking it behind her.”

Vaccaro alleges other instances of domestic violence. She recalled one where Hill spat on her. She called his behavior “outrageous, beyond all bounds of decency, and is regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

Tyreek Hill responds to Keeta Vaccaro's domestic violence allegations

Hill's team has since responded to the report. His attorney, Julius B. Collins, claimed Vaccaro's allegations are false. They said that the allegations “are nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vaccaro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down.”

“These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vaccaro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money,” said Collins. “Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence.”

Hill and Vaccaro had gotten married in 2023 after dating for several years. They then separated in April 2025 after a domestic dispute.