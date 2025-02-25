As the Miami Dolphins look to the offseason in the hopes of bolstering the team's roster, there is one unit that seems to have question marks which is the offensive line. Dolphins star offensive lineman Terron Armstead has considered retiring though an official decision hasn't been made, but head coach Mike McDaniel has a distinct approach to the matter.

When speaking to the media at the NFL Combine, he was asked if Armstead has relayed that he wants to play this upcoming season. McDaniel would respond by saying that they have contacted the offensive lineman and that he is “not ready to make that decision” and that they will be “operating” at the moment that he will not return per the team's transcripts.

“We’ve been in direct communication with Terron (Armstead) as recent as last week, and one thing that Terron understands is from the organizational perspective we have to operate in some way, shape, or form,” McDaniel said. “I think with Terron reflecting his ability and all that, he’s not totally ready to make that decision. As a result, I think we have to operate as though he won’t play – just because you have to prepare for things that you can’t control. But I think he’s going to take his time with his family and loved ones and make that decision because it is not an easy one. But we will be operating as though we are moving on in that way, simply for the execution of free agency and the draft.”

With questions on Terron Armstead, Dolphins look to boost offensive line

With the Dolphins' priority to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it's been made well-clear that the team wants to focus on boosting the offensive line this offseason. When McDaniel was asked about that, he mentioned how “excited” he is to have a chance to improve the team.

“To me, I’m excited because I think we have a tangible opportunity to improve that starts in free agency with a couple of guys that we have targeted that you think you can get a deal done with them, and that continues into the draft,” McDaniel said. “I think it’s a very good time to have some need. We have – it’s time for us to invest in that position and excited to. That can come – I would expect it to surface itself in both free agency and the draft.”

Miami general manager Chris Grier mentioned on Jan. 7 about how with some uncertainty in the position group, the team will “start investing in some offensive lineman.”

“Terron (Armstead) and I had a conversation briefly yesterday. We’re going to talk again here sometime in the next few days or coming weeks. But also knowing that this will be – we’re going to have to invest in the offensive line now. Kendall (Lamm) did a fantastic job here for a few years and we’re just older there now, and (Isaiah) Wynn. So yes, this is the time again like we did back a few years ago with Austin (Jackson) and Rob Hunt and Solomon Kindley and stuff, this is the time for us to again start investing in some offensive linemen.”

The Dolphins will look to improve after an 8-9 record last season which put them second in the AFC East.