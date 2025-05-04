The Miami Dolphins ended Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers' freefall during the NFL Draft, and Ewers' agent is now calling out all of the teams that passed over his client.

Ewers, once the top high school football prospect in the country, led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back years, but after a poor and injury-affected final season in Austin, his draft stock fell to an all-time low. The result was Ewers waiting until the final round of the final day to hear his name called.

The Dolphins ultimately selected Ewers with the 231st overall pick in the seventh round, making him the 13th and last QB taken in the draft.

In the aftermath of his client's stunning slide, Ewers' agent, Ron Slavin, criticized NFL teams for their purported cowardice in not taking Ewers earlier.

“The day after the draft, Slavin said he reached out to ‘half the league' to find out what happened,” ESPN's Todd Archer wrote.

“‘They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder,' Slavin said. ‘Which I think is chickens—.'”

Slavin's frustration is well-founded, as Ewers, who had been rumored to have NIL offers as high as $8 million on the table from other college football programs if he were to transfer from Texas, is now projected to make about $4.3 million over a four-year NFL contract — if he even makes a team at all.

The Dolphins have their starting quarterback sorted, with Tua Tagovailoa signing a four-year, $212.4 million extension less than a year ago. Additionally, Miami signed former first-round pick Zach Wilson to a one-year, $6 million deal earlier this offseason. While Ewers could theoretically beat out Wilson for the Dolphins' backup job, it is most likely he will begin the season as the third-string quarterback.

Fortunately — for Ewers at least — the Dolphins, and Tagovailoa, more specifically, have dealt with numerous injuries over the past few seasons, which could give Ewers a chance to show what he is capable of in the NFL.

Whether Ewers plays a factor or not, the Dolphins will try to snap their playoff winless streak. After missing the postseason entirely in 2024, Miami has now gone nearly a quarter of a century since its last playoff victory.