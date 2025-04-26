Texas football star Quinn Ewers, once a highly touted quarterback prospect, fell and fell and fell during the 2025 NFL Draft until the Miami Dolphins decided to take him off the board.

The Dolphins selected Ewers with the 231st overall pick in the seventh round today, making him the 13th quarterback taken in the draft. Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke was the final QB drafted before Ewers; Rourke went 227th overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

The #Dolphins drafted Texas QB Quinn Ewers at No. 231 overall. A new home for one of college football's winningest QBs over the past three seasons. https://t.co/MYtjYNYveu pic.twitter.com/4iOaa4lKCb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2025

Ewers entered college as one of the nation's top recruits and, after transferring from Ohio State, led Texas to heights the Longhorns had not been to in a long time. Although they lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl to the Buckeyes, the Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff for the second time this past season, which marked the first time that Texas had won a CFP game.

With Ewers leading the way, Texas qualified for the CFP each of the past two seasons and won at least 12 games each year. Before 2023, the last time the Longhorns had won 12 or more games in back-to-back seasons was 2008 and 2009, with Colt McCoy at quarterback.

This past season, from an individual standpoint, was arguably the most disappointing of Ewers' college career. Although the Longhorns more than lived up to the hype by making it to the SEC Championship Game in the program's first year in the conference, Ewers missed two games due to an oblique injury early on in the season and dealt with more throughout the rest of the year. His absence allowed backup Arch Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, to shine, which, in turn, created some quarterback controversy.

In particular, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian temporarily benched Ewers during a horrendous performance against Georgia just weeks after his return, although Manning similarly struggled against the stout Bulldogs defense. From that point, Ewers remained the starter, and Manning threw just six passes the rest of the season.

In Miami, Ewers will join a quarterback room that includes starter Tua Tagovailoa and new addition Zach Wilson, the latter of whom Ewers will likely compete for the backup role.