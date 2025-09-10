On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins stumbled out of the gates to the tune of a 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts to begin their season in disastrous fashion. The loss immediately had fans calling for the jobs of both quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel, and may have been the final nail in the coffin on the current era of the team.

One person who couldn't believe what he was seeing from the Dolphins was former AFC East divisional rival Rob Gronkowski, who had a few simple words to describe his thoughts on what he saw Sunday afternoon.

“The Miami Dolphins, they're terrible,” said Gronkowski, per the Up & Adams Show w/ Kay Adams on X, formerly Twitter.

Gronkowski was on the wrong end of one of the more memorable plays in Dolphins franchise history several years ago when his New England Patriots gave up a lateral-filled play that resulted in a game-winning touchdown, with Gronkowski being the final defender left to make the stop and finding himself unable to do so.

Dolphins fans would certainly like to go back to that point in time right about now.

Tough times for the Dolphins

It was only two years ago that the Miami Dolphins looked like one of the hottest up and coming teams in the NFL landscape, setting numerous franchise and NFL records for their offensive production to open up the 2023 season.

The Dolphins' success began to fizzle out as that season went on, as concussion concerns for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa piled up and the defense couldn't hold up its end of the bargain.

Last year, both of those trends continued, with the result being the Dolphins missing the playoffs altogether. However, there was at least one school of thought that a good chunk of those struggles could be pinned on Tagovailoa's injuries, and now that he is seemingly healthy entering this season, we have a chance to see the “real” version of the team.

If that's what fans indeed saw on Sunday afternoon, Dolphins Nation should buckle in for what could be a long 2025 season.