The Miami Dolphins lost to the Cleveland Browns 31-6 on Sunday, falling to 1-6 on the season. Just a week ago, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called out his teammates for not showing up to meetings. After a week where the lefty could not move the ball, fans took to social media to clown the quarterback. His comments from Week 6 were a talking point among fans.

Every week Tua Tagovailoa just proves this meme true 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lVYjI5WcLZ — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

@Bhubs2 is ready for the press conference, “Tua Tagovailoa running to the podium postgame after a second straight 3 INT game to throw his entire team under the bus again.”

@NealDriscoll has seen enough: “I don’t care about the cap hit, Miami needs to move on from Tua Tagovailoa.”

@weirdalf.bsky.social‬ on BlueSky is certainly done with the experiment, “Tua is 5/13 with 37 yards and a pick 6. Wonder who he’s going to blame this time in the post-game presser? Maybe he’s distracted by all the protesters being mean to his president.” Tagovailoa is on the President's Council for Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

The Dolphins lost Tyreek Hill for the season, which has made their dreadful offense even worse. They are now 1-6 with a tough matchup against the Atlanta Falcons coming up on their schedule. Mike McDaniel was on the hot seat coming into the season, and that is only getting hotter.

Barstool Sports personality Frank The Tank wrote, “If the Dolphins don't fire Grier and McDaniel, the league will need to step in because this team will lose the last of its credibility.

@Clevta wants to help with the next steps for the coach, “McDaniel is going to be a hot OC next year. He can start getting that resume ready.”

The Dolphins have been embarrassed in nearly every game they have played. Their one win is against the New York Jets, who have not won a game all year. The noise is getting louder while the losses pile up.