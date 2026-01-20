The Miami Dolphins decided to fire Mike McDaniel after initially saying they would bring him back for one more season. The Dolphins conducted an extensive coaching search and selected Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their new head coach. The move caught some off guard, even though he has a connection with the new general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington reported on the most recent episode of “NFL Live” that the process was long and rigorous. Miamii ultimately landed on Hafley due to his defensive prowess, his experience as a college head coach, and his two-year interview with Jon-Eric Sullivan when they were both with the Packers.

“I believe great things are ahead for the Miami Dolphins with Jeff Hafley leading the way,” Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross said in a statement released by the team. “Jeff is an accomplished coach with a proven track record as a leader and motivator. He has tenacity and grit, while at the same time establishing trust with his players to get the most out of them.”

Over the last two seasons under Hafley, the Packers' defense was outstanding. In those two seasons, Green Bay ranked ninth in yards allowed per game, sixth in yards per play, and eighth in points allowed per game. This season, that defense was highlighted by Micah Parsons as well.

Article Continues Below

Before his time in Green Bay, Hafley was the head coach at Boston College, where he went 22-26 in four seasons. He was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State and later served as the defensive backs coach for the Buccaneers, Browns, and 49ers.

Miami last won a playoff game on Dec. 30, 2000, against the Indianapolis Colts. That drought of 25 seasons is the longest in the entire NFL. That is the goal for Miami under Hafley. Still, they have a lot to figure out with their roster, mainly what will happen at quarterback after potentially moving on from Tua Tagovailoa.

It is worth noting that Tagovailoa was not a player Sullivan mentioned as a building block when he was hired before Hafley, so that will be a significant decision in the near future.