As the Dallas Cowboys’ contract extension negotiations with Micah Parsons dragged on, an undeniable acrimony crept into the proceedings. Insiders believed the two sides were headed for a split. And the Green Bay Packers were tied to trade rumors involving the All-Pro pass rusher.

On Thursday, the Packers pulled off a blockbuster trade for Parsons. Green Bay sent Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to Dallas in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowler. The Packers then immediately signed Parsons to a four-year, $188 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in football.

Green Bay’s connection to the star DE isn’t random. Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta, who Jerry Jones was accused of lying about amid negotiations, represents several Packers players. Quarterback Jordan Love and safety Xavier McKinney are both Mulugheta’s clients. And GM Brian Gutekunst no doubt was easier to deal with than the Cowboys’ owner/general manager.

The Packers stepped in as Jones and the Cowboys continued dragging their feet on a new deal. With the regular season just a week and a half away, neither side reported any progress. While Jones expressed confidence that Parsons would stay in Dallas, his actions indicated a different outcome.

Cowboys' stun NFL world with Micah Parsons-Packers trade

Despite numerous signs that Parsons’ days as a Cowboy were numbered, the Packers’ trade still came as a surprise to many in the NFL world. As Green Bay finalized the mega deal, current and former players, coaches and analysts alike took to social media to voice their disbelief.

JJ Watt wrote:

“Keep refreshing and reading to make sure it’s real. No wayyyyyyy.”

ESPN’s Matt Miller added:

“I don’t care how many first round picks you get, Micah Parsons is the type of player you are lucky to find in the draft once every 5 years. Dallas can’t be serious.”

USA Today NFL writer Art Stapleton commented:

“Kenny Clark is a good player. But this is wild.”

Former GM and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum noted:

“If Dallas had made the decision in March to trade Micah Parsons, the compensation would’ve been significantly higher because more teams would’ve had the time, cap space to offer more to Dallas. It’s virtually unheard of to have a 26 year old pass rusher in the prime of his career available in a trade.”

FOX Sports’ Carmen Vitali was at a loss:

“I honestly still don’t have words. The Packers are coming for the NFC North.”

And Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano let an apt gif express his thoughts on the Packers’ wild trade: