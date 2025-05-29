Tyreek Hill has never been without his controversies, but the 2025 offseason has been particularly rough on him. However, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins star has thrived in the team's OTAs despite his hardship.

McDaniel said Hill, who endured multiple wrist surgeries over the offseason, has been doing “as much as he can with the team.” The coach noted Hill's work in the weight room when speaking to reporters on Wednesday after the Dolphins' OTAs.

“Tyreek’s done a great job of being proactive when he got the surgery done and making sure he is able to do as much as he can with the team, which has very much included his daily participation in how he attacks all of our strength program,” McDaniel said. “He's been participating above and beyond. Whatever he can do, he has been doing.”

In addition to his health issues, Hill is also going through a divorce. After a publicized domestic dispute with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, in April, the fitness influencer filed for divorce the following day.

With 959 receiving yards in 2024, Hill is coming off his worst statistical season since he played just 12 games in 2019. Most of his reduced output was due to the wrist injury, which he suffered during the 2024 preseason but opted not to have surgery until after the year's end. However, Tua Tagovailoa's absence with a concussion also impacted his numbers, while fans also wonder if his age is beginning to force a decline.

Dolphins look to bounce back in 2025

Following a series of roster changes, the Dolphins' offseason focus remains on getting back on track in 2025. Miami went just 8-9 in 2024, missing the playoffs for the first time in Mike McDaniel's three-year tenure.

While the team struggled with a handful of issues in 2024, Tagovailoa's injury was the most prominent obstacle. The oft-injured quarterback's safety received a significant negative update over the offseason with star left tackle Terron Armstead's retirement. The team bolstered its guard depth with James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea, but the loss of Armstead will be nearly impossible to replace.

The Dolphins further lost star safety Jevon Holland, who signed with the New York Giants in free agency. By losing Armstead and Holland, Miami arguably lost its most impactful player on both sides of the ball. Regardless, the expectations McDaniel has set with the team have fans settling for nothing less than a deep playoff run.