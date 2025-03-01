Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a confident declaration about his future while celebrating his 31st birthday on Saturday. Hill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his outlook, writing, “This will be my best year yet dolfans” followed by a peace sign emoji.

Hill’s statement comes after a challenging 2024 season in which his production declined. The nine-year NFL veteran finished the year with 959 receiving yards on 81 receptions from 123 targets, scoring six touchdowns in 17 games. It marked his lowest receiving total since 2019. He also contributed 53 rushing yards on eight carries.

A major factor in Hill’s drop in production was the instability at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa missed a significant portion of the season, leading to Miami’s struggles on offense. The Dolphins opened the year 2-6 and ultimately finished 8-9, missing the playoffs.

Tyreek Hill vows to bounce back with Dolphins in 2025 season

Frustration mounted at the end of the season, culminating in Hill’s postgame comments after Miami’s Week 18 loss to the New York Jets. His remark, “I’m opening the door. I’m out bro,” fueled speculation about a possible trade request. Reports later linked Hill to trade discussions, including the New England Patriots as a potential suitor.

Hill later addressed the situation on Twitch, explaining that his remarks were a result of frustration rather than a formal request to leave Miami. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also reaffirmed Hill’s commitment to the team, stating that he had productive meetings with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel.

The 2024 season stood in stark contrast to Hill’s dominant 2023 campaign, which was the most productive of his career. That year, he recorded 1,799 receiving yards with 119 receptions on 171 targets, scoring 13 touchdowns in 16 games. His performance helped propel Miami to the playoffs and cemented his status as one of the NFL’s top offensive weapons.

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the 2025 season, Hill’s bold prediction signals his determination to return to elite form. With a healthy Tagovailoa and potential roster improvements, Miami will look to reestablish itself as a playoff contender. Hill remains confident that his best football is still ahead.