While the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins have had intense battles in recent years, that did not stop quarterback Patrick Mahomes from expressing his concern after wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a knee injury on Monday.

After all, they played together on the Chiefs for five seasons.

Hill was carted off the field in the early goings of the third quarter against the New York Jets. He caught a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but landed awkwardly and fell to the ground.

On X, Mahomes posted a simple message after Hill's awful setback.

“Prayers up, man,” wrote the Chiefs star.

No player wants to see a fellow player suffer a major injury.

During their time in Kansas City, Mahomes and Hill formed an explosive duo with their on-field connection. They won a Super Bowl title in 2019 and led the Chiefs to four straight stints in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins in 2022 for a slew of draft picks.

Losing the 31-year-old Hill for an extended period will be devastating for the Dolphins, who dropped their first three assignments before finally getting the win versus the Jets, 27-21. Without the eight-time Pro Bowler, the team's already mediocre offense will sputter even more.

As for the Chiefs, they improved to 2-2 after rolling past the Baltimore Ravens, 37-20, in Week 4. In a vintage performance, Mahomes threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns, including to wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who returned from a shoulder injury.

Kansas City will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.