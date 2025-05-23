The beginning of the offseason for the Miami Dolphins was a hectic one, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill requested a trade almost immediately after the 32-20 Week 18 loss to the New York Jets. Since then, the team has been involved in rumors to potentially trade Hill this offseason, however, nothing has come to fruition.

Now, it appears the 31-year-old wideout is mending relationships with the Dolphins brass after initially apologizing to the organization back in February, according to Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. With minicamp underway and training camp approaching in July, Hill is seemingly communicating well and making regular appearances at team events.

Dolphins' wide receiver coach Robert Prince claimed that Tyreek Hill responds to texts and calls promptly. He also arrives at locations he's told to arrive at. Simply put, the eight-time Pro Bowler is making it a point to regain good graces with the franchise.

“Tyreek's been great,” new Dolphins receivers coach Robert Prince told reporters Wednesday. “If I text him, he texts me back. If I call him, he calls me back. He says I'm going to be here, he's been here. And it's been great. I've had nothing but positive experiences with Tyreek, and he's a great leader in the room.”

The trade rumors have died down since the end of the 2024 campaign. Especially now with Tyreek Hill solidifying his relationship with the Dolphins. General manager Chris Greir had nothing but nice things to say about Hill back in April, and is truly sounds like the veteran wideout is here to stay in Miami.

“He's been working and doing all the things to show his teammates that this is where he wants to be,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said April 15. “As I told you when we met with him after the season, he wanted to be here. There was no indication [otherwise]. In terms of when he's in the building doing everything, he's been great. Things happen with players.”