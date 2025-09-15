Tyreek Hill is trying his best to find the silver lining in the Miami Dolphins' loss to the New England Patriots. The Dolphins came up short against a Patriots side that just wanted the win more. Despite losing their second game of the season, Hill is optimistic; he sees this as a learning curve more than anything else.

Joe Schad, of the Palm Beach Post, revealed what Hill had to say about the game on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tua looked real good back there today, Hill said. “It felt like old times. Hopefully, we can continue that momentum and continue attacking down the field.”

Tua Tagovailoa nearly flicked the switch back to peak form. He completed 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as the Dolphins fell 33-27 to the New England Patriots.

Hill did his part. He caught six passes for 109 yards, including a 47-yard grab that flipped field position and energized the home crowd. Those were the kinds of plays Miami’s offense hopes to build on.

Still, big swings tilted the game away. New England answered Miami’s bursts with special-teams heroics, including a long kickoff return for a touchdown that erased momentum and forced the Dolphins to play from behind. The Patriots also generated pressure late, which helped seal the result.

The main difference between the teams was that the Patriots had all their players showing up for different plays. Even Drake Maye acknowledged via ESPN that they needed ‘everybody' to secure the win against Miami.

After an ugly opener in Indianapolis, this felt like at least a step forward for Miami. The offense showed it can stretch the field when Tua and his receivers sync up. But turnovers, missed opportunities in the red zone, and costly returns kept the Dolphins from holding serve at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill’s remark captures the tone in the locker room: hope mixed with frustration. The talent is clearly there. The blueprint for explosive drives showed up on tape. Now the Dolphins must fix the small things that decide close games, protection, tackling on returns, and limiting mental errors.

If Miami can turn the flashes into consistency, Hill’s “old times” line won’t ring hollow. For now, it stands as a reminder that the offense can still be dangerous. The challenge is making those moments add up to wins.