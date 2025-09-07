The Miami Dolphins find themselves with a 20-0 halftime deficit against the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 1 matchup. It didn't take long for wide receiver Tyreek Hill to show how he is really feeling about the whole situation.

The Dolphins have struggled to move the ball forward, while the Colts are basking in Daniel Jones' surprising debut. Hill is Miami's leading receiver at the break, but that hasn't resulted in much, as he has just two catches for 15 yards.

CBS Sports' broadcast noted that Hill was “visibly frustrated” on the sidelines, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. Once you see the video, it's clear the Dolphins star is not happy about how Miami is currently operating, via Ollie Connolly of The Read Optional.

All is well in Miami. Mike McDaniel: 49ers Senior Advisor by Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/f9szdFmQvy — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has completed just five out of seven passes for 42 yards and an interception. He hasn't had much of an opportunity to make an impact, with the Dolphins holding the ball for just 8:20. Still, Miami has lacked any sense of explosiveness when it does have passing opportunities.

How head coach Mike McDaniel and company adjust at halftime will be extremely telling. Down 20, they have a mountain to climb. But if the Dolphins are able to claw back and compete, it at least shows their team is willing to compete. Another showing like the first half, though, would lead to plenty of negative questions come Monday.

Hill may already be on the receiving end of those inquiries after his sideline outburst, especially after controversial comments after last season that made it seem like he would be traded. But, right now, the wide receiver is just hoping to see the Dolphins find any form of offensive success.