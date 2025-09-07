The Indianapolis Colts are looking good in the first half of the Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Indy's defense is playing solidly, and Daniel Jones is seemingly turning heads with his performance so far. He's playing so well that the fanbase is already believing the hype.

Jones, who is 28 years old, has already thrown for 150 yards while scoring a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' first few drives of the game. The score was a brilliant 27-yard pass that was put in the exact spot for Michael Pittman to haul it in and record the touchdown. Daniel Jones looked comfortable in the pocket, as he flashed the potential you'd expect from a former first-round pick.

Daniel Jones is looking really comfortable and he just hit Michael Pittman Jr. for a TD and a 10-0 lead pic.twitter.com/fTC27XNPju https://t.co/HyG1ukys9f — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones' performance has Colts fans buzzing on social media right now. Of course, it's a long season ahead, but the fanbase is seemingly optimistic after seeing Jones play so well to begin the season opener.

“Daniel Jones freed from the Giants' shackles and balling, sheesh,” said one fan.

Another fan claimed, “Danny will be solid.”

“I'm not going to lie, the Colts actually look damn good on offense and defense! Daniel Jones has moved them up and down the field and looks really confident,” explained one individual.

This user stated, “Daniel Jones legacy season.”

“Daniel Jones having a career resurgence in Indy, apparently,” said another fan.

We'll have to see how the entire 2025-26 season plays out before judging Daniel Jones‘ time in Indianapolis. But his hot start with the Colts is certainly notable considering how his tenure ended with the New York Giants.