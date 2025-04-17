The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the NFL Draft but now have Jalen Ramsey on the trade block, in a surprising turn of events. On April 15, it was revealed that the Dolphins and Ramsey are opening up trade discussions on the star cornerback, who is due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season.

In September 2024, the Dolphins signed Ramsey to a three-year, $72 million deal, so moving on from him less than one year since that is quite the head-scratcher. Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro selection, and has won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. In 2024, Ramsey played in all 17 games, recording 60 combined tackles with two interceptions and a sack, so he can still play at a high level.

While it remains to be seen what the Ramsey market will look like, NFL insider Mike Florio called it “strange” to see this latest development.

“Of all the strange developments of the 2025 offseason, one of the newest is one of the strangest. Months after making cornerback Jalen Ramsey the highest-paid player in the league at his position, the Dolphins have decided to move on,” Florio wrote.

Dolphins GM Will Grier released a statement on the decision to try and trade Ramsey.

“After a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen Ramsey, we've decided it was probably in the best interest of all parties to move forward,” Grier said. “These decisions aren't done quickly, and they're not taken lightly. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade… We just felt that, after numerous conversations and talking last week, [a trade] was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey.”

Still, the timing is interesting, especially just nine months after extending Ramsey, and Florio suggests there could be more to this development.

“It feels like there’s a lot more to this story. For now, the details are being kept under wraps. But something had to have happened to result in the sudden availability of Ramsey. Regardless of how it got started, one side or the other (or both) have decided to end the relationship.”

It's quite a surprising change of thought process for the Dolphins, so only time will tell if there is more to the story.