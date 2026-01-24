Continuing their ongoing effort to rebuild the organization, the Miami Dolphins hired Kyle Smith as assistant general manager on Friday. The 41-year-old arrives in Miami after five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith joined Atlanta in 2021 as vice president of player personnel under general manager Terry Fontenot, and the Falcons promoted him to assistant general manager before the 2023 season. Smith held that role from 2023 through 2025. At the end of the regular season, Atlanta fired Fontenot as part of a larger overhaul that also included the dismissal of head coach Raheem Morris.

Before his time with the Falcons, Smith spent more than a decade with the organization now known as the Washington Commanders. He entered the NFL in 2010 as a scouting intern and joined Washington's staff in 2011. Over the next 11 years, Smith progressed through several roles, including area scout for six seasons, director of college scouting, and eventually vice president of player personnel in 2020. When the Commanders hired a new general manager in 2021, Smith departed for the Falcons to take the same vice president title.

Smith has the added perspective of having played in the NFL, albeit briefly. He spent time as a wide receiver with the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before transitioning into personnel work. His background is deeply rooted in league circles, as his father, AJ Smith, spent nearly 40 years as an NFL executive and served as general manager of the San Diego Chargers for a decade.

Miami's decision to bring in Smith places him directly alongside Jon-Eric Sullivan, whom the team hired as general manager earlier this month. Smith will be tasked with assisting in roster construction and long-term planning as the Dolphins maneuver through pressing salary cap challenges. Miami entered the offseason approximately $23 million over the cap, making player evaluation and contract decisions crucial to the front office's immediate priorities.

The Dolphins added Smith to the team as part of the first wave of hires under new head coach Jeff Hafley. Miami also named Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator on Friday, replacing Craig Aukerman after one season. The 54-year-old, most recently held the same role with the Buffalo Bills in 2025, where the unit ranked ninth overall by Pro Football Focus and produced first-team All-Pro kick returner Ray Davis. The Dolphins' special teams unit finished 28th by PFF in comparison.

Tabor has served as an NFL special teams coordinator for five franchises, including the Cleveland Browns (2011–17), Chicago Bears (2018–21), Carolina Panthers (2022–23), and Buffalo (2025). He also worked as Carolina's interim head coach late in the 2023 season, ending up with a 1–5 record after replacing Frank Reich