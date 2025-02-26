There have been some interesting audits that have come out recently in the NFL, and one was how ownerships and coaches are being graded by the team. Another audit that came out was how many times quarterbacks get hit, and Tua Tagovailoa was at the top of the list, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The league reviewed the number of fouls drawn by QBs to see if there’s preferential treatment from officials and found there’s no pattern. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa was the most fouled passer per 100 hits this past season,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Unfortunately, this feels like no surprise, especially after Tagovailoa missed some time during the season after suffering another concussion. Tagovailoa has not consistently protected himself as a quarterback when he's scrambling out of the pocket, and he has suffered the consequences of that over his time playing in the NFL.

There were times this season when people thought that he should retire, but being the competitor that he is, there wasn't a chance that he was going to hang it up early. As he continues to play for the rest of his career, the hope is that he can continue to play safe and protect himself when he's scrambling.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins looking to bounce back next season

The Dolphins are hoping that next season goes better than their ending last year. With injuries being one of the reasons for their downfalls, health will be key going into the next season. Tyreek Hill's exit interview was also something that caught the eyes of many after he said that he was “out,” which led to many thinking he was requesting a trade. Since then, Hill has apologized and specifically made an apology to Tua Tagovaoila.

“You know, Tua he's my guy, always will be my guy no matter what. And I'm sure he understands my frustrations like we all want to win. Tua is another competitor,” Hill said on The Kay Adams Show. “He's a hell of a competitor, a lot of people don't know that. He's a winner, he's consistent. So I am looking forward to just us continuing to build our relationship even more. This is my public apology to you Tua, I love you, bro.”

The Dolphins still have a solid offense, and if the core group can return next season, there's a good chance that they can bounce back.