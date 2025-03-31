The Miami Dolphins have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, tied for second-most in the league. So, what will they do with these selections as they try to dethrone the Buffalo Bills as perennial AFC East champs? We asked the Pro Football Focus NFL mock draft simulator that question, and here is what it told us in the Dolphins’ seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 13 — EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

The Dolphins could go several ways with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the team has major holes on the offensive line and on the defensive side of the ball. The best strategy, though, may be to go with the best player available, and if Chris Grier thought that was Mike Green, it would be hard to argue.

Green dominated in relative obscurity at Marshall, racking up an FBS-leading 17 sacks and coming in second with 22.5 TFLs. The Thundering Herd pass-rusher comes in at 6-foot-3 and 251 pounds, which is fine size for an NFL edge rusher, although not elite.

Still, the production can’t be overlooked, and the way Green rushes the passer with explosiveness and urgency can’t be taught.

If the Dolphins do hope to take the division from the Bills, it starts with making Josh Allen uncomfortable in the pocket the next time they play. Grabbing a player with the potential to be a double-digit sack guy at the next level is an excellent step in that direction.

While there may be bigger issues elsewhere, EDGE is a premium position in the NFL, and Miami has to do better than 35 sacks next season, which was only good for 27th in the NFL last year.

The Dolphins simply won’t find a pass-rusher with Green’s upside later in the draft, so this pick by the PFF NFL mock draft simulator is a smart one.

Round 2, Pick 48 — OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

The reason why you take the edge rusher in the first round is because you can find a starting-caliber offensive lineman in the second.

Donovan Jackson was the No. 1 guard prospect in the nation coming out of high school and lived up to his potential at Ohio State. Then, in his final season, he slid over to left tackle when Josh Simmons went down and became a second-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, and a national champion.

Robert Jones and Lian Eichenberg were one of the worst guard duos in the NFL last year, so that spot obviously needs an upgrade. Jackson can slide right into one of those spots and become a starting (at worst) and All-Pro (at best) guard for the next decade.

The fact that he may be able to play tackle in a pinch makes the former Buckeye even more intriguing and valuable for the team that drafts him.

If the Dolphins come away with a pass rusher and a no-doubt starting offensive lineman with their first two picks like the PFF NFL mock draft simulator predicts, it will be a huge win for Grier and company.

Round 3, Pick 98 — OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

The Dolphins offensive line was middle-of-the-pack at best last year, and the best player on it, Terron Armstrong, will be 34 in July. So, attacking this unit hard in the first few rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft makes a ton of sense.

In Wyatt Milum, Miami gets a 6-foot-6, 313-pound tackle whose strength, intelligence, and hard-nosed mentality make it easy to see him succeeding at the next level.

The biggest issue here is that Milum has “short” arms at 32 and 1/8 inches, which is almost a full inch shorter than the 33-inch arms that usually help predict success at OT. While that may mean his future is at guard in the league, that’s not a bad thing for a team that needs two new guards.

If Milum can play tackle at the next level, it’s a bonus, but either way, this is a solid selection.

Round 4, Pick 116 — CB Mello Dotson, Kansas

Corner is also a concern for the Dolphins after letting Kendall Fuller go. After Jalen Ramsey, the depth at outside CB drops off dramatically. That’s why the PFF NFL mock draft simulator goes with Kansas CB Mello Dotson in the early fourth round.

At 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, and a 4.59 40-yard dash, Dotson is a better fit as an outside corner for a zone team, but his size and ball skills make him a prospect with starting potential. He needs to become a better (or at least more willing) tackler, but overall, this is a solid selection with upside in Round 4.

Round 4, Pick 135 — DL Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

The Dolphins have one of the best 3-4 defensive ends in the league with Zach Seiler, but after that the position falls of pretty quick. In fact, Seiler and Matt Dickerson are the only two on the roster with Calais Campbell gone.

Rylie Mills is a nice fit for this position at 6-foot-5, 291 pounds. He is a solid all-around player,r and while not explosive, there is no reason he couldn’t turn into a three-down defensive lineman for the ‘Phins next to Seiler.

Round 5, Pick 150 — TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Jonnu Smith is coming back, but TE2 is still a need. Mitchell Evans is a well-rounded player who can block and catch, which would make him an ideal second tight end for the Dolphins behind or next to Smith.

Round 5, Pick 156 — WR Pat Bryant, Illinois

The Tyreek Hill drama seems to have settled down, but the Dolphins could still use a more well-rounded receiver room. His 6-foot-2, 204-pound frame doesn’t give him the speed Hill and Jaylen Waddle have, but some more physicality across the roster isn’t a bad thing for Mike McDaniel’s squad.

Round 7, Pick 224 — QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Tua Tagovailoa is always one hit away from a prolonged absence, so bringing in a young QB prospect is smart, as the PFF NFL mock draft simulator does with Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke. The former Hoosier is coming off an ACL tear, but at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he has the build of an NFL signal-caller. Thanks to the tools and the experience of six seasons in college, Rourke makes for an intriguing backup with upside behind Tua.

Round 7, Pick 231 — TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

For their last two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dolphins double down on positions of need. First, they take another tight end in Luke Lachey, who is a two-way TE like Evans but can do some different things in the move game, which McDaniel will like. Plus, taking a flyer on an Iowa tight end is never a bad idea.

Round 7, Pick 253 — CB Mac McWilliams, UCF

Finally, Miami grabs the tenacious and fearless Mac McWilliams. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound corner loves to throw his body around, and with a little fine-tuning, he could become a solid nickel for a zone-heavy team.