Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill became involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, per WPLG 10 News in South Florida Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place Monday inside a high-rise condominium in Sunny Isles Beach — a suburb of Miami. The news outlet received the incident report two days later.

The report states Hill grew “very aggressive and impulsive” toward his wife, Keeta Hill. The mother of the receiver's daughter also grew concerned for the child's safety, the report adds. Keeta Hill's mother, Alesia Vaccaro, also was on sight at the time of the altercation.

Vacarro told police Hill angrily threw down a laptop then grabbed his daughter and walked toward the balcony of the residence. Police also noticed a bruise mark on Keeta Hill's chest — despite both her and Hill stating to police that the argument never turned physical.

Other details involving Dolphins' Tyreek Hill domestic dispute report

WPLG 10 News revealed the All-Pro wide receiver and his wife are in the process of divorcing. But the wife shared to authorities the Dolphins wideout resorts to throwing items during arguments.

“Keeta Hill told police that she and Tyreek Hill had been arguing more frequently and stated that whenever she gives her opinion on anything they discuss, ‘he becomes angry and throws objects around,' the report stated,” WPLG wrote.

Both Hill and Keeta Hill have attended couple's therapy sessions. However, the meetings are “not working out.”

Police added that Keeta Hill criticized the WR for “not being involved enough” with their child. Hill left the condo with his daughter around 2:40 p.m. ET.

Hill is fresh off delivering 81 catches for 959 yards and scoring six touchdowns for the AFC East franchise. However, he watched his streak of four straight 1,000-yard seasons snap. Hill is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins following the blockbuster March 2022 trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.