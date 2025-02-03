At the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl, Eli Manning‘s son met up with Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on the sidelines of the game, hitting the Griddy together.

Manning posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of the moment. He sounds like a proud dad in the background, saying, “I wanna see the dance — gimme it!”

Throughout his playing career, Manning was not one for touchdown celebrations, such as the Griddy. He acknowledged that in his post's caption, saying, “I'm leaving celebration dancing to the professionals.”

Expand Tweet

The young Manning is wearing. a blue Pro Bowl shirt with the number 10 on it, seemingly in honor of his dad. Jefferson was wearing a Vikings purple with his number, 18, on it.

Fans in the comments section were loving it. One fan said, “Eli's son got swag!” Another commented, “Too cute.”

The Griddy has been Justin Jefferson's NFL touchdown celebration for years. He and his LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase started doing it in high school before bringing it to the NFL.

Did Eli Manning and Justin Jefferson win the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs may be attempting a three-peat at the Super Bowl, but Eli Manning has accomplished that with the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl. He has beaten Peyton Manning and the AFC three straight years at the annual event.

This year's flag football game was a high-scoring affair. The final score ended 76-63 as the NFC pulled off another win. Fellow Giant Malik Nabers scored twice in the game.

His Giants career

While a member of the New York Giants, Manning made the Pro Bowl four times. His last appearance in the game was in 2015. He previously was named to the game in 2008, 2011, and 2012.

After playing college football at Ole Miss, Manning was drafted first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. However, he did not want to play for the organization, leading to a Draft day trade with the Giants.

The two teams swapped quarterbacks and exchanged draft picks. The Chargers ended up with Philip Rivers, while the Giants got Manning.

He won his first Super Bowl in his fourth season. The Giants made the playoffs and had memorable victories over the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers on their way to the Super Bowl.

They ultimately defeated the undefeated New England Patriots in the big game. Manning will always be remembered for his escape during the iconic “Helmet Catch” by David Tyree.

Four years later, Manning and the Giants would do it again. They once again beat the Packers, this time in the Divisional Round, before beating the San Fransisco 49ers in overtime in the NFC Championship game.

The Giants once again defeated the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Manning received his second Super Bowl MVP honor after the game.

In the following years, Manning and the Giants only made the playoffs once in his career. They were defeated by the Packers in the Wild Card game of the 2016 NFL playoffs.

He retired following the 2019 NFL season. The Giants drafted his apparent heir, Daniel Jones, who is no longer with the team, with the sixth-overall pick in the NFL Draft.