The Cincinnati Bengals are navigating a complex offseason following a 6-11 finish in 2025, a season largely defined by the turf toe injury Joe Burrow suffered in mid-September. Despite the disappointing results, running back Chase Brown recently provided a definitive perspective on his quarterback's future.

Speaking with CBS Sports, Brown dismissed the idea of Burrow leaving as something that was blown out of proportion by the media for engagement.

The speculation had grown after Burrow made comments in December regarding the need to have fun while playing, leading to fears of a trade request or early retirement.

However, Brown remains confident that the franchise cornerstone is not going anywhere, noting that while the rumors made for good talking points, they did not reflect the reality within the building.

This stance was further supported by a report from Dianna Russini of the New York Times, who addressed the persistent hopes of Minnesota Vikings fans.

Russini noted that the Bengals have no intention of trading Burrow to Minnesota or any other destination this year.

Ja’Marr Chase also shared his thoughts with Russini, stating that he is not worried about the situation because everything involving Burrow tends to be exaggerated.

Chase emphasized that the quarterback still loves working on his craft and strives for perfection every day.

Article Continues Below

The focus in Cincinnati remains on improving the roster to better support Burrow as the team looks to move past the frustrations of the previous season.

Recognition of Burrow’s ability remains high despite his injury, as the Bengals organization announced he has been named to the Pro Bowl Games.

This will be his third appearance in his six-year career, joining Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco in the AFC quarterback room.

Burrow played well when healthy, finishing with 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns in just eight games before his turf toe injury ended his campaign.

His statistical pace before the injury suggested he was headed for nearly 4,000 yards, proving his value to the conference.

With the support of his teammates and a commitment from the front office, Burrow remains the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.