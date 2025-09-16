The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a weak loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and there is growing concern about quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Will the McCarthy injury push the Vikings to hit the trade button and go for former QB Kirk Cousins?

It seems like a bit of a long shot at this point. First, the Vikings may not have the capital to spend on such a move. And the Falcons have already shown they are willing to hold Cousins “trade hostage” unless they get a beefy deal.

Furthermore, would Cousins really be the answer for the Vikings in 2025? Aren't they totally committed to McCarthy?

Are the Vikings looking for a different QB?

McCarthy will be out of the lineup for as long as a month. That puts Carson Wentz into the starting lineup. And several NFL teams have seen how shaky that makes an offense. The other option is undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.

So Vikings fans may be wondering if the team made a mistake, according to NBC Sports.

“While last night’s injury likely impacted [McCarthy’s] late-game play, some Vikings fans have to be wondering whether they should have kept Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones,” Mike Florio wrote. “Or signed Aaron Rodgers. Or traded for Kirk Cousins.

“The last part remains possible. If, when McCarthy returns, the struggles continue, the Vikings will have until the Tuesday after Week 9 to decide whether to bring Kirk home in an effort to save the 2025 campaign.”

But can the Vikings tread water long enough to stay viable? The schedule gives them a little bit of hope. They face Cincinnati next, without Joe Burrow playing. Then they get a shaky Steelers team before battling a weak Browns squad.

So the Vikings can get to 4-1. However, the next four games after that are Eagles, Rams, Lions, and Ravens. Yep, 4-1 could drift to 4-5 in the blink of an eye. There's only so much coaching magic Kevin O'Connell can weave. Without a reasonable answer at quarterback, the Vikings may be doomed to a 7-10 finish instead of another playoff appearance.