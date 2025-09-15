The Minnesota Vikings sit at 1-1 overall with JJ McCarthy leading the offense. McCarthy won over his team and Vikings fans by leading an epic Week 1 comeback over the Chicago Bears. But now there's new concerns as one insider pointed out.

McCarthy is now dealing with a high ankle sprain following Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He's expected to miss up to four games. Minnesota and head coach Kevin O'Connell can breathe some relief as McCarthy's injury isn't similar to his torn ACL of 2024.

Yet a former NFL player turned analyst/insider expressed being “concerned” Monday for McCarthy.

Dan Orlovsky is one sounding off on the current state of the Vikings' QB1.

“It's concerning. He's missed 18 games and played in two,” Orlovsky said. “At some point, young quarterbacks need to get on the field.”

JJ McCarthy ‘needs to be' with Vikings

McCarthy flashed his potential in the season opener. But struggled against the NFC South foe.

Orlovsky continued to express his feelings toward the past Michigan star.

“They've entrusted the future of the team in his hands,” Orlovsky said. “While JJ has a ton of experience, he needs to be on the field to feel the speed of the pass rush and how windows are closing faster compared to college.”

The past veteran QB believes McCarthy needs to stay healthy so he can build his cohesion with the Vikings.

“Hopefully this is a short term thing. But there has to be concern in the building,” Orlovsky said.

McCarthy finished the evening throwing 11-of-21 for 158 passing yards. Atlanta picked him off twice in the 22-6 Falcons win.

The dual-threat QB added 25 rushing yards on five carries. But the Falcons kept him and Minnesota out of the end zone.

O'Connell and Minnesota likely will need to turn to veteran and past first round selection Carson Wentz for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals — who are dealing with their own pivotal QB injury in Joe Burrow.