The Minnesota Vikings could really use a win in Week 9. Minnesota is on a two-game losing streak after getting crushed by Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football. Now the Vikings have added another veteran quarterback who has plenty of ties to Minnesota's coaching staff.

The Vikings have signed veteran quarterback John Wolford to the practice squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Minnesota needed to add quarterback depth after losing Carson Wentz to a season-ending shoulder injury.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell is already quite familiar with Wolford. They both spent time together with the Los Angeles Rams before O'Connell came to Minnesota.

Wolford also spent training camp this year with O'Connell's protege Grant Udinski in Jacksonville.

Wolford should add some veteran experience to the Vikings QB room. He should slot in as QB3 behind J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer.

The Vikings may not activate Wolford for Week 9 as he becomes familiar with the offense. But once he is ready, he could take over as QB2 ahead of Brosmer.

Vikings expected to start J.J. McCarthy against Lions in Week 9

The Vikings will face an uphill battle to get back on track in Week 9.

Article Continues Below

Minnesota travels to Detroit on Sunday to face off against a division rival. The Lions look more dangerous than ever and should create plenty of problems for the Vikings.

That should have Vikings fans nervous about McCarthy, who is expected to start on Sunday.

O'Connell promised that “if JJ is healthy, JJ will play” after last week's ugly loss to the Chargers.

Sunday's game will be a real test of how far along McCarthy is in his development. He has not put much on paper this season, only playing in two games. In those performances, he passed for a total of 301 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

McCarthy showed flashes of brilliance against the Bears in Week 1, but struggled against the Falcons in Week 2.

It will be fascinating to see which version of McCarthy shows up in Detroit on Sunday.

Vikings at Lions kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.