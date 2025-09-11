The Minnesota Vikings pulled off an amazing comeback to earn a 27-24 Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears. However, with the franchise seeking another victory in Week 2, the team was forced to place two players on the injured reserve.

Reports indicate that both Blake Cashman and Ty Chandler have been placed on the injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cashman is one of the Vikings' key linebackers who has been a tackle machine in the previous two seasons. Meanwhile, Chandler has served as a solid backup running back throughout his career so far.

“Vikings placed LB Blake Cashman and RB Ty Chandler on IR.”

Between the two, Cashman is a much bigger loss for Minnesota. The 29-year-old linebacker emerged as a viable starter in the 2023-24 season and has recorded over 100 combined tackles two years in a row. The Vikings lose one of their main contributors on defense. Eric Wilson, Kobe King, and potentially Austin Keys are expected to earn more playing time with Cashman out of the starting lineup.

As for Chandler, he's listed as the third-string running back for the Vikings. He didn't get any carries in Week 1 and wasn't expected to receive any work in the backfield against the Falcons. However, he does contribute on special teams as one of Minnesota's kickoff returners. He had three returns against the Bears, accumulating 84 yards. Myles Price will continue playing his role as a return man, and it is expected that rookie wide receiver Tai Felton will replace Ty Chandler as the other option for the time being.

The Vikings will play in another prime time game when they take on the Falcons in “Sunday Night Football.” It will be another opportunity for NFL fans to see second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy on the big stage as he plays in his second-career game.