The Minnesota Vikings are in a divisional battle with the Detroit Lions, and they've played well throughout the game. The run game has been key for the Vikings, as Aaron Jones dominated in the first half. Unfortunately, he went down with a shoulder injury and is questionable to come back in the game, according to Tim Twentyman

“Vikings RB Aaron Jones is questionable to return with shoulder injury. He had 98 total yards from scrimmage in 1st half,” Twentyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While Jones is working to get back on the field, Jordan Mason will now have the chance to continue the good day the Vikings have had on the ground.

Jones has not played much this season because of injury, but some people think that he could be a trade candidate in the coming days. One team that has been mentioned is the Los Angeles Chargers, who need some depth at running back after the injury to Najee Harris, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

“Moving on from Jones might be more about saving money than anything else. He is owed just over $1 million in 2025 and has $2 million of his $10 million compensation in 2026 guaranteed, a deal the Vikings are likely to move on from this offseason,” Barnwell wrote. “Would a team like the Chargers be willing to essentially pay $3 million to have Jones in its lineup for the rest of 2025?”

It would be a good move for the Chargers, but there's a good chance that the Vikings value Jones too much for that to happen. When he is healthy and on the field, he can get the running game going for the team. At the same time, they have Mason and Zavier Scott, who can take over in the backfield.

Right now, the Vikings are hoping that Jones' injury isn't too serious and that he can come back to finish the game.