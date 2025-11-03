The Minnesota Vikings got back in the win column by upsetting the NFC North division rival Detroit Lions 27-24 on Sunday. The victory marked the return of second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy and an end to the team's two-game losing streak. While Minnesota can hold its head high with a 4-4 record, it was not all smiles as veteran running back Aaron Jones left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. On Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell provided a significant update on the Vikings' lead back.

After undergoing further testing, O'Connell told the media the “evaluations have been pretty positive” on Jones' shoulder. Jones, who told the reporters he suffered an A/C joint sprain yesterday, is sore but has a chance to play in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

It has been an up-and-down season for Jones. Penciled in as the Vikings' top running back, Jones was set for a premier spot in the team's offense. Yet a hamstring strain suffered in Week 2 cost Jones four weeks and derailed the beginning of his 2025 season. And before exiting Sunday's game against Detroit, Jones was putting together his best performance of the season with 98 total yards in just 10 touches.

Thankfully, the dual-threat running back avoided the worst-case scenario and can potentially suit up against the Ravens. Despite missing four games this season, Jones ranks fourth on Minnesota with 79 receiving yards and is an integral safety net for his second-year quarterback. In the two games where Jones and McCarthy have played together, they have connected five times for 64 yards and one touchdown. Jones also offers a receiving complement to backfield mate Jordan Mason's one-dimensional approach.

The Vikings are the 10th seed in the NFC Playoff picture. However, Minnesota holds the current tie-breaker over the Lions and the Chicago Bears, making their one-game deficit for the seventh seed feel closer than it appears.