The New York Giants are attempting to build a roster capable of competing with the powerhouse teams in the NFC East. After a 3-14 finish, the Giants clearly have a long way to go. However, the team believes the quickest route to reaching the playoffs is by adding a veteran quarterback in free agency.

Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers quickly jumped to the top of the Giants’ wish list. But the team has been forced to wait for the 41-year-old passer to decide if he wants to stay in New York.

“Will he choose the Giants? I don’t know. But I would really like to know. But at least what they've done is everything essentially they can to put it out there for him. Whether he takes it or not we don’t know. But they’ve done it all,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said of the waiting game.

The Giants hope to get an Aaron Rodgers answer soon

The Giants were considered the betting favorite to land Rodgers a week ago. But that was thrown into question when it appeared the future Hall of Famer was close to signing a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A Steelers signing is no longer considered imminent. Still, Rodgers appears genuinely interested in the opportunity to join Pittsburgh. And the team looks even more attractive after landing veteran wideout DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Nonetheless, Rodgers has yet to decide and the Giants continue to wait. Although, New York isn’t just sitting on its hands during free agency.

“While they’ve waited, while they’ve made their pitch… they’ve also loaded up. They’ve added Paulson Adebo in the secondary. They’ve added Jevon Holland in the secondary. Two big ticket free agents that Aaron Rodgers, if he’s their quarterback, is really going to like. And the fact that he has Malik Nabers, who can come in and be just an immediate star with him, an immediate top target, also very attractive for Rodgers,” Rapoport added.

At one point the Seahawks were also in the mix of teams Rodgers was contemplating joining. But Seattle added Sam Darnold, another former Jet, on a three-year, $100.5 million contract.