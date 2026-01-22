The Minnesota Vikings faced losing Brian Flores and reopening the defensive coordinator position. Flores interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers about their head coach spot.

But the Vikings will retain their DC for 2026 — with the franchise announcing the extension move Wednesday night.

The #Vikings have signed Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores to a contract extension.

However, there's a catch — which ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Brian Flores is still in the mix on head coaching jobs despite his new deal with Minnesota, I'm told,” Fowler mentioned. “He just interviewed in-person with the Steelers earlier this week.”

Context added into Vikings, Brian Flores deal

Sounds like Minnesota and head coach Kevin O'Connell may need to think about a contingency plan at DC if Flores changes his mind.

NFL insider for The 33rd Team Ari Meirov dropped more context into the situation.

“Brian Flores was on an expiring contract, so he was free to do whatever he wanted — even take a lateral move and become a DC elsewhere, like Washington, Dallas, or even division rival Green Bay. That’s now off the table,” Meirov posted.

He added: “Becoming a HC, which is a promotion, is still allowed — even with this new deal in Minnesota.”

This means the Steelers aren't out of the woods just yet. Flores very much remains a contender for that opening and is considered a heavy favorite to replace Mike Tomlin.

But he was also courted for the Washington Commanders for their defensive coordinator position. Flores has risen as one of the hotter coaching commodities for this hiring cycle and not just limited to the Steelers.

Flores went 24-25 as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021. He owns four Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots. His 2025 Vikings defense ranked seventh in scoring but placed third overall.