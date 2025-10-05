The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback situation continues to dominate headlines, even across the Atlantic. With the team preparing to face the Cleveland Browns in London, first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was spotted at practice, but not taking part in drills.

His presence on the sideline offered a glimmer of hope but underscored the reality that the rookie quarterback still isn’t close to returning.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported that McCarthy was present but inactive during Thursday’s session, with Carson Wentz continuing to take first-team reps.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell had expressed optimism that McCarthy might log some limited work before the weekend, but that didn’t materialize. Wentz remains the starter as the Vikings look to rebound from last week’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Minnesota’s ongoing quarterback uncertainty has sparked speculation among fans and analysts.

Some questioned whether McCarthy’s high ankle sprain was being exaggerated to buy more time for the young passer after his rocky Week 2 performance against the Falcons. However, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, those rumors are completely unfounded.

Russini reported that the Vikings are “staying patient with J.J. McCarthy” and that the rookie’s recovery is proceeding exactly as planned.

The medical staff initially projected a four-to-six-week timetable, and sources confirmed that McCarthy hasn’t practiced “in any capacity.”

O’Connell has maintained all along that the former Michigan star won’t return until he completes a full week of practice, and the organization is sticking to that standard.

“Nothing to see here,” one team insider told Russini, shutting down the idea that the team is manipulating the injury narrative. For O’Connell, that transparency fits his pattern.

Since taking over in Minnesota, he’s been consistent and open about player availability, earning a reputation for honesty rather than gamesmanship.

The Vikings’ current focus is more immediate: finishing their two-game European swing with a win. With Wentz starting again, Minnesota will need to overcome a battered offensive line that’s missing multiple starters.

Facing a Browns defense led by Myles Garrett, that’s no small task.

Until McCarthy returns, potentially in Week 7 against Philadelphia, O’Connell’s patience and the team’s resolve will continue to be tested.

But the message from inside the building remains steady: there’s no conspiracy, no cover-up; just a young quarterback healing on schedule.