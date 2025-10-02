The Vikings and Browns will play in from of their international fans in London on Sunday. Minnesota will play in its second consecutive international game, something no other NFL team has ever done. This could feel like a must-win game for both teams.

Minnesota is 2-2 after a crushing loss against Pittsburgh in Ireland. They are suddenly falling behind in the NFC North and could keep pace with a win.

Meanwhile, the Browns just got pummelled by the Lions. It was a cold reminder that Week 3's surprising win against the Packers is the exception and not the rule.

Cleveland and Minnesota have two of the best defenses in the entire league. That could result in a low-scoring game for the fans in London. Especially because the Browns offense has been reeling lately.

But who will come out on top in this one? And which players should fans be paying the most attention to?

Below we will explore three bold predictions from Vikings vs. Browns in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.

Justin Jefferson has 100+ receiving yards, TD for first time this season

Jefferson has not quite been himself throughout the first four weeks of the season.

The quarterback position deserves much of the blame here. J.J. McCarthy struggled during his two starts in 2025, but things have improved since Carson Wentz stepped into the starting lineup.

Shockingly, Jettas has yet to surpass 100 receiving yards and one touchdown in a game this season.

His best game for yardage came last week, where he had 10 receptions for 126 yards. His lone touchdown came against Chicago in Week 1.

So can Jefferson put it all together against a stout Browns defense?

It won't be easy against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed just 152.3 passing yards per game this season. That is fourth best in the NFL. And the Browns have the NFL's best rushing defense as well, so relying on Jordan Mason will not be enough.

I believe the Vikings will deploy a similar game plan to Week 4, which got Jefferson involved early and often.

I'm a Justin Jefferson believer, so I am predicting he'll have a great game against the Browns in London.

Dillon Gabriel passes for fewer than 150 passing yards in Browns debut

The Browns have officially made a change at quarterback.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that Dillon Gabriel will be their new starter, with Joe Flacco now his backup. Gabriel could not have picked a worse opponent to face in his first ever NFL game as a starter.

The Vikings have one of the most ferocious defenses in the entire NFL. They use plenty of exotic blitzes to put pressure on the opposing quarterback, something that often rattles even experienced NFL starters. So it is easy to imagine how ugly things could get against a rookie quarterback. Especially a rookie quarterback playing his first game on a completely different continent.

I believe this unique situation could dictate what happens when Cleveland has the ball in Week 5.

The Browns will likely plan to give Quinshon Judkins plenty of carries to take some pressure off Gabriel. They may also deploy plenty of screen passes, RPOs, and other plays designed to beat an all-out blitz.

If this is indeed how the Browns approach Week 5, the Vikings will easily be able to shut it down.

Therefore, I am predicting that Gabriel will throw for no more than 150 passing yards in Week 5.

Don't panic about Gabriel yet, Browns fans! Give him a few more weeks to go up against teams like Miami and New England before calling him a bust.

Myles Garrett gets multiple sacks, but Browns lose to Vikings

Garrett feels like he's due for another big performance.

The Lions did not allow a sack in Week 4, though Garrett came close a number of times. But he will face a much different situation against the Vikings.

Minnesota's offensive line is already in tatters just after the first month of the season. Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, and Brian O'Neill are all banged up. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw just recent returned to the starting lineup as well.

And it gets better! The Vikings will likely still be starting Carson Wentz against the Browns. Wentz does have veteran experience, but he has proven that he's susceptible to mistakes throughout his career.

I am predicting that Garrett will bag at least two sacks against the Vikings. But it is really hard to make that prediction with confidence.

Weirdly, that's because of Cleveland's dominating defense.

It is difficult to determine how Minnesota will attack Cleveland's defense. I could easily see them being stubborn and running the ball a lot, which wouldn't give Garrett many opportunities for sacks.

Regardless, I'm trusting the talent here and think Garrett will have an excellent game.