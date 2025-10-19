With JJ McCarthy still nursing his ankle injury, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz received another opportunity in the lead role. However, his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles has been anything but impressive.

With just over nine minutes to go until halftime, Wentz has already thrown two interceptions. His second pick of the day was taken back 42 yards for a touchdown, giving the Eagles a 14-3 lead.

No revenge so far: Carson Wentz throws a pick-six while getting absolutely crushed by Jalen Carter. pic.twitter.com/KO2LYO2aQG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, Wentz has completed 7-of-14 passes for 143 scoreless yards and his two picks. He was able to lead the Vikings on a field goal drive after his latest interception, cutting the lead to 14-6. However, Minnesota needs much more out of their quarterback if they hope to take down the defending champs.

Heading into the Week 7 matchup, Wentz had already made three starts in the wake of McCarthy's injury. He has gone 2-1, completing 69 percent of his passes for 759 yards and two touchdowns. However, Sunday's showing will certainly have the Vikings hoping McCarthy's return will come sooner rather than later.

For Wentz, Week 7 was an opportunity to ball out against his former team. He spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Eagles, being named a Pro Bowler in 2017. Since then, Wentz has bounced around the league with the Vikings marking his fifth franchise in five years.

Barring a second half comeback, Wentz wasn't able to get much revenge. Minnesota will at least hope that he can limit the turnovers while he is under center. Once McCarthy returns he'll be under the same expectations.