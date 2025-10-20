The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles looked like they were on their way to another dynamic season as they won their first four games of the year. However, that assessment changed dramatically as they lost back to back games to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. Head coach Nick Sirianni knew his team was facing a huge test as it headed to U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 6 to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

"Turn that s— up!" Nick Sirianni fired up as Eagles get back on track.

If the Eagles had lost to Minnesota, it might have been difficult for the team to avoid a full-fledged panic. However, the Eagles jumped out in front early and never gave up the lead. The Eagles got back on the winning track as they outlasted the Vikings by a 28-22 score.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of his best games for the Eagles as he completed 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards with 3 touchdown passes. Every time the Vikings got moderately close to the Eagles, Hurts responded with a big completion. His primary receiver was DeVonta Smith, who caught 9 passes for 183 yard and a touchdown.

Nobody was happier to see the Eagles win than Sirianni. He marched into the locker room with a mixture of relief and joy. As he turned the corner and heard the music emanating from the changing room, he yelled “turn that s*** up!”

Eagles defense stopped the Vikings in the red zone

The Vikings were coming off their bye week after playing back to back games in Europe. They were able to move the ball up and down the field against the Eagles, but they struggled to make those drives pay off with touchdowns.

The Vikings were in the red zone six times in the games, but they could only manage once touchdown when running back Jordan Mason scored late in the third quarter on a 1-yard run.

The Eagles held the Vikings to five field goals by PK Will Reichard on their other trips into the red zone. Second-year cornerback Cooper DeJean played a huge role for the Eagles with 8 tackles. He also had a key pass defense against superstar wideout Justin Jefferson when he deflected a sure TD pass out of the receiver's grasp in the second quarter.