The Minnesota Vikings managed to take a 14-7 lead over the Detroit Lions to end the first quarter, as the team hopes to earn its fourth win of the season. Offensively, things have looked relatively smooth, thanks to second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy.

McCarthy, who has missed five games this season due to an ankle injury, returns to action for the first time since Week 2. In his first game back, the 22-year-old quarterback has managed to throw two touchdowns early on in the contest. His first score was a pass that was just about 10 yards to Justin Jefferson, who hauled it in with one hand.

The JJ connection is BACK 🙌 Justin Jefferson with the INCREDIBLE one-handed snag for the TD from McCarthy 😲

JJ McCarthy's second touchdown pass on the day was in the red zone as well. This time it was to tight end TJ Hockenson, who McCarthy found open in the endzone for a seven-yard score.

It's been an impressive outing for the former first-round pick in his first game back from injury. He's taken advantage of short-yard situations, giving the Vikings a nice boost to the offense on Sunday. With about five minutes remaining in the second quarter, JJ McCarthy has recorded 68 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 62.5% of his pass attempts.

So far, it's been a solid outing for the Vikings in general. Minnesota holds a 17-14 lead late in the second quarter. Running back Aaron Jones has been a major help to the offense, as he's leading the team in rushing yards and is second on the team in receptions.

We'll see how the rest of the game plays out, as the Lions won't go down without a fight. But at the very least, the Vikings can feel optimistic with JJ McCarthy playing so well early in this matchup.