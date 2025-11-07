Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones made progress in practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 10 clash against the Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium, providing some relief for fantasy football managers closely monitoring his status.

Dealing with a right shoulder AC joint sprain and a minor toe issue, the 30-year-old participated in a limited practice session after sitting out on Wednesday. This comes after he suffered the shoulder injury early in the second half of Minnesota’s Week 9 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

Jones’ return against Detroit was highly productive, though brief. He carried the ball nine times for 78 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry, nearly double his season average before that game. He also contributed two receptions for 20 yards.

Before that, Jones had seen action in Weeks 1 and 2, then returned briefly on October 23 against the Los Angeles Chargers, recording five carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 15 yards. Jones has amassed 139 rushing yards on 27 attempts (34.8 yards per game) and seven receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

If Jones suits up against Baltimore on Sunday, he is likely to resume a timeshare with Jordan Mason. Mason carried the ball 11 times against the Lions but had limited opportunities before Jones exited.

Zavier Scott is projected as the secondary option should Jones miss the game. Jones’ participation in practice on Thursday suggests he is trending toward a possible game-day appearance, though he may still receive a questionable designation on Friday’s final injury report.

Other Vikings players saw status updates on Thursday’s report. Safety Theo Jackson, recovering from a concussion, practiced in a limited capacity. Guard Will Fries (calf) and safety Josh Metellus (foot) practiced fully, while left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) had maintenance work as usual. Cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) remained out.