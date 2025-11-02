Vikings fans hoping for a splashy Kirk Cousins reunion may want to temper expectations. After a rough cameo with Atlanta and chatter that Minnesota is the only logical landing spot, the Falcons have not shown interest in moving him, and any deal would collide with each team’s need for a reliable veteran behind its starter.

ESPN reported that Minnesota’s plan before the season was clear: the Vikings wanted an experienced backup behind J.J. McCarthy, which is why, the moment they dealt Sam Howell to the Eagles, they lined up Carson Wentz, who then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last week.

Given that logic, league sources expect the approach to stay the same now; Minnesota still wants a veteran behind McCarthy. Cousins would make sense on paper, but Atlanta has shown no willingness to trade him, and the Falcons need their own veteran insurance for Michael Penix Jr.

Schefter also noted that the Giants already carry two experienced backups, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and that Minnesota could still explore a quarterback move before Tuesday’s deadline.

Read through that lens, the Vikings appear focused on protecting their runway for McCarthy while stabilizing the room with someone who has real snaps. Max Brosmer is the current backup, and while the staff likes his upside, the front office prefers not to ride out the stretch with only youth behind a starter returning from an ankle injury.

Names that fit the profile are the short list types who can digest Kevin O’Connell’s verbiage quickly, manage a game, and mentor during the week, even if they never take a snap on Sunday.

That is also why a Cousins trade has hurdles beyond sentiment. Atlanta’s depth chart thins quickly if he leaves, and Minnesota is unlikely to overpay for a midseason rental, especially if the marketplace offers cheaper, contract-clean options that satisfy the same objective, experienced support while McCarthy resumes QB1.

McCarthy’s own status is trending up. He said his ankle feels amazing and took full first-team reps, a green light for Week 9 against the Lions. After six missed games, the second-year passer added that he feels like himself again, with the mobility pieces that had been missing in recent weeks, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

League buzz still points to Minnesota exploring veteran quarterback depth before the deadline; the priority is fit, cost, and fast onboarding, not a nostalgic headline.