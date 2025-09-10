With the start of the 2025 season and preparations underway for a Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings are awaiting the full return of veteran safety Harrison Smith as he continues to recover from a personal health issue. Speaking publicly for the first time since mid-August, Smith said he has made progress and is confident he’ll be back in less than three weeks. He clarified that the matter is “physical” rather than mental but chose not to share further details.

Smith returned to practice last Saturday, marking his first session since August 11. Although he was ruled out of the season opener in Chicago, the 36-year-old is now focused on regaining football shape.

“I'm just trying to get my conditioning up. I'm going to go out there and see how much I can handle and go from there. I've already moved around, and I'm moving around well. It's just volume and conditioning,” he explained, according to ESPN.

The Vikings’ decision not to place him on injured reserve suggests optimism that his recovery will take less than the four-game minimum required for such a designation. Smith himself echoed that expectation.

“We're kind of fluid with if I'm ready to go or not, and if I am going to help the team or not. That all matters. But I expect to be back before [the four-week mark],” he said.

Smith admitted this recovery has been a new experience for him. While he remained around the facility, he was unable to practice consistently and described the process as “a new experience.” Still, he expects to build back stamina quickly and stressed the importance of open communication with the Vikings’ medical staff.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are managing other injury concerns heading into Week 2. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is progressing from a knee injury, but his status for the primetime game against the Falcons is uncertain. Linebacker Blake Cashman will miss time with a hamstring strain, shifting defensive signal-calling duties to veteran Eric Wilson. In addition, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jeff Okudah entered concussion protocol this week, while returner Ty Chandler will miss time with a knee injury, head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Despite the setbacks, Smith remains determined to push his conditioning forward. He emphasized that his focus is on measuring how much he can handle in practice as his targeted return approaches. For the Vikings, the availability of their veteran continues to be a key storyline as the season unfolds.