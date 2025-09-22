The Minnesota Vikings dominated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, cruising to a 48-10 win that was essentially over before halftime.

While backup quarterback Carson Wentz kept the offense on track in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy, the spotlight belonged to cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who delivered a game-changing performance.

His three turnovers, two of which turned into touchdowns, prompted head coach Kevin O’Connell to fire up the locker room postgame, handing Rodgers the game ball in recognition of one of the most dominant defensive halves in recent NFL history.

“That’s something I haven’t even done in Madden,” Rodgers joked afterward, per Sports Illustrated.

His historic outing was built on awareness and instincts that showed up repeatedly in critical moments. The first play came midway through the first quarter, with Cincinnati threatening in the red zone.

Rodgers broke on a tipped pass from Harrison Smith and raced 87 yards for a pick-six. Later, with Minnesota up 17-3, he punched the ball out from Noah Fant, recovered it himself, and ran 66 yards for his second score of the day.

Just before halftime, he stripped Ja’Marr Chase on a blindside angle to give the Vikings yet another turnover.

Those plays didn’t just swing momentum; they ended the game by halftime.

Minnesota entered the locker room up 34-3, and the Bengals never recovered. For Rodgers, the performance validated why defensive coordinator Brian Flores pushed to bring him in during free agency.

“It’s helping me be smart,” Rodgers said. “I’m not at any discomfort because I know the guys out there know what they have to do.”

Wentz also played his part in the rout, finishing 14-of-20 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. O’Connell confirmed he will get another start as McCarthy continues to rehab from his ankle injury.

With the defense humming and special teams also contributing, the Vikings are proving they can win in multiple ways, even without their prized rookie quarterback.

Rodgers’ day wasn’t just special by team standards, but it was historic by NFL standards. According to Jordan Schultz, he became the first player in league history to record both a pick-six and a fumble return touchdown in the same half.

It’s the type of game that cements reputations, and Rodgers is quickly transforming from depth signing to centerpiece in Minnesota’s secondary.

At 3-0, the Vikings look like legitimate contenders in the NFC. If Rodgers and the defense continue to deliver, Minnesota may have found its formula to stay atop the division while waiting for McCarthy to return.