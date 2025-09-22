The Minnesota Vikings took care of business on Sunday. Minnesota absolutely destroyed Cincinnati 48-10 in a game that was decided during the second quarter. Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers helped close the game in the first half with a monster performance.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was pumped up to give Rodgers a game ball on Sunday.

“Alright and the last one, I don't know if I've seen a performance like it,” O'Connell said during his postgame locker room speech. “I said yesterday the number one thing was our leaders that lead the way. And I felt that all over our football team. Captain, the 28 guys who received votes, this guy is one of them. And every single play out there, it's rare for you to feel like a defensive player, especially in the secondary, is about to change the game again and again and again.”

Rodgers had the game of his life in Week 3. The veteran cornerback had one interception, forced two fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns before halftime.

Those three turnovers forced by Rodgers short-circuited Cincinnati's offense and gave Minnesota a 31-point lead heading into halftime.

“What an unbelievable performance [Isaiah],” O'Connell continued. “I can't say enough man. So proud you're here. This is why we brought you here. Isaiah Rodgers.”

The Vikings handed the Bengals their worst lost in franchise history, at one point leading by 45 points.

Carson Wentz shines in backup quarterback duel with Jake Browning

Article Continues Below

No JJ McCarthy, no problem for Minnesota.

Obviously the biggest takeaway from Week 3 was just how dominant Minnesota's defense played. But the solid play of Carson Wentz should not be overlooked.

Wentz had the offense in rhythm all afternoon. He went 14-of-20 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Wentz made good decisions and operated Minnesota's offense the way is usually looks.

O'Connell confirmed after the game that Wentz will get another start for the Vikings in Week 4.

It will be fascinating to see what Wentz can do with Minnesota's offense moving forward. Sunday's game was not a very accurate test of his abilities because it was a blowout. But at least Vikings fans can have hope for their time while JJ McCarthy recovers from his ankle injury.

The Vikings travel to Dublin to take on the Steelers on September 28th.