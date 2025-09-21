Many Minnesota Vikings fans were concerned for their Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals when the team ruled out quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Little did they know, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers would take over the week with the biggest game of his life.

Despite starting their backup quarterback, the Vikings entered halftime with a dominant 34-3 lead. Carson Wentz has been serviceable in McCarthy's stead, but it has been Rodgers who has entirely dictated how the game has gone.

After returning an early interception to the house, Rodgers scooped up a Noah Fant fumble just before halftime and ran it back for his second score of the day. In doing so, he became the first Vikings player to record two defensive touchdowns in a single game, according to the CBS broadcast, via Jordan Schultz.

Isaiah Rodgers has another defensive touchdown! CINvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/RIWWQHFSOw — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodgers also became the first player in NFL history to score a pick-six and a fumble return touchdown in the same game, all in the first half.

Isaiah Rodgers had himself a first half for the Vikings! 🏈 2 defensive TDs

🏈 2 forced fumbles

🏈 1 INT He's the first player in NFL history to have a game with a pick-6 AND a forced fumbled TD return. pic.twitter.com/CkLWWfIH6o — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2025

As if his first half was not insane enough, Rodgers forced another turnover immediately after his fumble return. On the ensuing possession, the cornerback stripped the ball away from Ja'Marr Chase, which Jeff Okudah recovered.

Article Continues Below

Three plays later, Jordan Mason finished it off with a short touchdown plunge. Rodgers' sequence gave Minnesota two touchdowns in 74 seconds.

Isaiah Rodgers finding a home on Vikings' defense

Rodgers joined the Vikings on a two-year, $15 million deal in the offseason. The signing did not mean much at the time, with Rodgers profiling as nothing more than a depth piece and potential special teams contributor.

Three games into the 2025 season, Rodgers is quickly finding a home in Minnesota. The Vikings' cornerback was solid before his Week 3 outburst against the Bengals, allowing just four receptions on 73 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Before joining the team, Rodgers spent the first three years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He spent the final year of his rookie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was a part of their Super Bowl LIX team. Rodgers is now enjoying his life and rounding out to form in Brian Flores' defense.