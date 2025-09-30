Following a pair of absences, Kevin O'Connell continues to view J.J. McCarthy's injury as a week-to-week case. Ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings are praying, but not confident, that both McCarthy and right tackle Brian O'Neill will be able to play.

O'Connell confirmed that O'Neill suffered an MCL sprain in Week 4 and is considered week-to-week. He is considered doubtful for Week 5 but will avoid injured reserve.

Minnesota is more optimistic with McCarthy, whom it “hopes” can return to practice. The Vikings reiterated O'Connell's updates on X, formerly Twitter.

“Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced earlier today that T Brian O'Neill suffered an MCL sprain and will be week-to-week,” the tweet read. “He will not be placed on IR. OLB Andrew Van Ginkel will not practice this week and the hope is that J.J. McCarthy practices sometime this week.”

O'Connell previously noted that he will not have McCarthy return until he has a full week of practice under his belt. The veteran head coach believes that his subpar Week 2 was largely due to his limited practice week, as McCarthy briefly left the team while his fiancée gave birth to their son.

The tweet also noted that edge-rusher Andrew Van Ginkel will likely miss another game. Van Ginkel, who has dealt with head and neck injuries all season, has played just eight snaps since Week 1.

Vikings likely sticking with Carson Wentz in Week 5

McCarthy's murky injury update likely signals another start for Carson Wentz in Week 5. Like McCarthy, Wentz is 1-1 as the Vikings' starter in 2025.

Through two games, Wentz has been a mixed bag of results. With cornerback Isaiah Rodgers scoring two defensive touchdowns in Week 4, Wentz was not asked to do much in his first start of the year.

However, when Minnesota needed his offensive production, Wentz delivered in the box score, but could not secure the victory. He threw for 350 yards in Week 4, his most since the 2022 season, in the Vikings' 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. He tossed two touchdowns, but also threw his first two interceptions of the year.

After falling to 2-2, the Vikings will remain in Europe for another international game. Minnesota will “host” the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at the Tottenham Hotspur Arena in London, England.