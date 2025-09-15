The Minnesota Vikings may have just had the worst Week 2 imaginable. Minnesota lost 22-6 against Atlanta on Sunday Night Football in a game where the offense could not function. But the situation went from bad to worse after a series of injury updates on Monday.

The Vikings are anticipating that both JJ McCarthy and Aaron Jones will miss Week 3 with injuries, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that McCarthy came in on Monday morning with a sore ankle. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported that McCarthy is expected to be sidelined two-to-four weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Jones is unlikely to play in Week 3 because of a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

To make matters worse, Minnesota's offensive line is banged up too.

O'Connell confirmed that both center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Justin Skule are in concussion protocol. O'Connell noted that the early signs are positive, but there's no way to know now if they'll be able to play against the Bengals.

The Vikings will turn to backup Carson Wentz at quarterback if McCarthy is unable to play. And Jones' absence could create more opportunities for Jordan Mason at running back.

Minnesota is already looking battered just two weeks into the 2025 NFL season.

Hopefully they can persevere and get a W in Week 3.

JJ McCarthy still optimistic about Vikings future after Week 2 dud

McCarthy is still excited about his future with the Vikings despite an awful performance in Week 2.

McCarthy talked with reporters about his high hopes in Minnesota after Sunday Night Football.

“There's a lot of things we gotta clean up. And there's a bright future ahead in that locker room. Just being able to all be on the same page and just attack tomorrow, attack the meetings, attack the lift, and get back to the 1-0 mentality every single day,” McCarthy said in a clip shared by Minnesota on social media.

McCarthy only passed for 158 yards and had two interceptions against the Falcons.

Minnesota is hopeful that McCarthy can get back on the practice field ASAP and resume what is effectively his rookie season. They will need McCarthy to play well down the stretch if they want to stay competitive in the NFC North.

It all starts by getting a win in Week 3.

Vikings vs. Bengals kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.