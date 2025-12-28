When the Baltimore Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson in Week 17, the Green Bay Packers felt good about their top-five rushing defense thwarting Derrick Henry and leading them to victory. That could not have been further from the truth in what ended up being a record-setting night for ‘King Henry.'

The 31-year-old lived up to his nickname in the win, taking a career-high 36 carries for 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Ravens' 41-24 victory. Henry's rushing yard total makes him the new owner of the record for the most by a single opponent at Lambeau Field in Packers history, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The Ravens racked up 307 rushing yards as a team, marking just the second time since 1979 the Packers allowed over 300 rushing yards in the regular season, per Demovsky.

Henry set multiple records in the game. He became the first player in NFL history to score four touchdowns in a single game with multiple franchises while surpassing Adrian Peterson on the league's all-time rushing touchdown leaderboard.

Henry was responsible for all but one of the Ravens' touchdowns in what was easily the most dominant performance of the season by a single player. He scored in three of the four quarters and officially put the game on ice with a 25-yard touchdown run to give Baltimore a 17-point lead with five minutes remaining.

Article Continues Below

Any thoughts that Henry is “washed” in year 10 are safely stored for now.

FOUR TOUCHDOWNS FOR DERRICK HENRY BALvsGB on @peacock

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aopAeDldoD — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Henry single-handedly kept the Ravens' slim playoff hopes alive by leading them to victory. They entered Week 17 with a sub-10-percent chance to make the postseason and absolutely needed a win to remain in the conversation.

Baltimore still needs help and remains on the outside looking in, but its odds of making the postseason increased to 20 percent, according to the official NFL playoff picture. The Ravens would have been eliminated with a loss, which would have dropped them to 7-9.