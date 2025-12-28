The Philadelphia 76ers will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they could be without one of their star players. Joel Embiid has started to come along as the season progresses, but the team is still trying to be cautious with him and his right knee. He's currently listed on the injury report for right knee injury management, but he also has a right ankle sprain that he's dealing with.

Injuries have unfortunately been the name of the game for Embiid the past few seasons, and obviously, it would be good to see him on the floor consistently. At this point, it feels like there could be uncertainty every night on whether he plays or not.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Thunder

Article Continues Below

Embiid is listed as out against the Thunder, and it might be a good idea as he's dealing with two injuries to his right leg. In their game against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid suffered an injury scare where be bumped knees with a player and had to leave the game. Luckily, it didn't seem to be anything serious, because he played in the next game against the Chicago Bulls.

The 76ers have been up and down this season, and though they have the talent on the team to compete, the injuries have hurt them here and there. Not having Embiid on the floor all the time hurts them, and if Tyrese Maxey isn't playing, there's a good chance they may not win. Maxey has been leading the 76ers all season, but at this point, it's hard for him to do it all by himself.

If Embiid can continue to find ways to play, and the 76ers let him play more despite his right knee management, things could get better for them as a unit.