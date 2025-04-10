The Minnesota Vikings could look a lot different at the start of the 2025 NFL season. Sam Darnold has left Minnesota for greener pastures in Seattle. Now the table is set for J.J. McCarthy to finally take over as the Vikings' starting quarterback in 2025. One offensive player is excited about the addition of McCarthy.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones heaped praise on his quarterback JJ McCarthy ahead of the team's offseason program this summer.

“J.J.’s a winner,” Jones said on Thursday via Good Morning Football. “If you look from high school through his time in college, he’s lost one career game. He came in [and] in his short time there, he was balling. The preseason, he ended up getting hurt, unfortunately. But I think it might’ve been a quarterback battle if he didn’t get hurt. He’s different. He’s a competitor. He wants to be great and he’s hungry.”

McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus injury during training camp before his rookie season. He will enter training camp this summer as Minnesota's presumed starter, assuming he is healthy enough by then.

Jones explained that McCarthy made the most of the 2024 season. Even though he could not play, he took meticulous notes and learned everything he could about Minnesota's scheme.

“Just the way — he’s very methodical in everything he does,” Jones continued. “So, attention to detail, he’s fully dove in and then some. I’m excited to even be in the backfield with him, take some handoffs, and have him throw it to me, too.”

The Vikings had an incredible 2024 campaign with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Minnesota ended up winning 14 games but being bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

Minnesota will likely be pleased if McCarthy and provide close to that many wins in 2025. Of course, they'll want him to stay healthy too.

“So, I think you’ll see it when he steps on the field,” Jones concluded.

Vikings fans will be excitedly watching how McCarthy performs throughout the team's offseason program and training camp.