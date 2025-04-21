The Minnesota Vikings were unable to utilize their rookie quarterback, JJ McCarthy, last season after he suffered a season-ending torn meniscus injury in his right knee. Entering his second year in the NFL, there's been speculation that the 22-year-old quarterback won't be ready by the start of the upcoming season. However, head coach Kevin O'Connell is seemingly humming a different tune.

On Monday, O'Connell claimed that McCarthy was a full participant in practice, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. If that's the case, then the Vikings may just have their starting quarterback ready to go with spring practices around the corner.

“Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell on J.J. McCarthy: ‘Full. No limitations.'”

Minnesota started Sam Darnold last season, who was a surprise star for the franchise. However, he left the Vikings and signed a three-year contract worth over $100 million with the Seattle Seahawks. He finished his lone season in Minnesota with 4,319 passing yards (career-high), 35 passing touchdowns (career-high), and 12 interceptions while throwing an impressive 66.2% completion percentage (career-high).

Those are numbers the Vikings would love to see from McCarthy, assuming he does take over as the starter next season. At this moment in time, that seems to be the route the franchise is heading. Which makes sense considering the front office used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Darnold out of the picture, there was some buzz that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers could sign with the Vikings. However, those rumors have seemingly died down. Additionally, O'Connell's recent claim that McCarthy is fully participating in practice is a great sign that the former Michigan Wolverine will be the starter come Week 1 of the 2025-26 season.

But the second-year quarterback isn't quite out of the woodwork yet. The Vikings are still rumored to be interested in a potential reunion with Kirk Cousins. How the 2025 NFL Draft plays out will paint a much more clear picture for the quarterback room in Minnesota.