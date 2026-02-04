We've got the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs come to an end this weekend, with the last two teams fighting for it all in one last game. Mike Vrabel has led his Patriots to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team. Meanwhile, the Seahawks enter this game as favorites after enjoying a dominant season. But only one team can advance to the hoist the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done.

Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl LX Results Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Seattle Seahawks will defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX 26-19.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 0 10 3 6 19 SEA 10 6 0 10 26

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks' offense kicked things off right away with a touchdown on the opening drive. Darnold was methodical in a drive in which he capped it off with an 11 Yd touchdown run. But Seattle wasn't done yet. K Jason Myers helped extend the team's lead by three with a field goal later on.

The Seahawks continued to extend their lead with another FG from Myers. Thanks to their defense, the Hawks managed to build up a small lead against a tough Patriots' defense. But New England soon turned things around with two scoring drives. Patriots' K Andres Borregales got them on the board with a field goal early in the second.

After TreVeyon Henderson powered through for an 11 Yd touchdown run, it was only a three point game again. But with 1:56 left, Seattle managed to drive down the field and secure a FG to give themselves some breathing room.

Defense continued to be the key factor in the third quarter. This was the only quarter of the game not to have a touchdown. In fact, the only score was a 27 Yd FG from Borregales to make it 16-13.

Seattle's offensive struggles continued into the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Patriots actually took their first lead after Borregales converted two more FGs. But they could only hold on to that lead for just five minutes.

Just before the two minute warning, Darnold found FB Robbie Ouzts for a short, six-yard TD pass. The extra point from Myers made it a four-point game, putting more pressure on New England.

On the Patriots' next drive, Drake Maye threw an incomplete pass on 4th down, giving Seattle the ball back with just 1:56 remaining. Fortunately for them, they still had their three timeouts. But Myers managed to tack on one more FG, making it a seven point game with 1:36 left.

Maye still had one attempt left to win it all. But the offense moved sluggishly, only making it from the NE 32 to the SEA 49 in over one minute. Maye had a couple of chances for deep balls, but both attempts fell incomplete.

And with that, the Seattle Seahawks are your Super Bowl LX Champions. The team earned its revenge against the Patriots for the loss they endured in Super Bowl XLIX. Sam Darnold also proves to the league that he was worth the third overall pick in 2018. And everyone is going to Disneyland.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

SEA – Sam Darnold, 11 Yd run (Jason Myers kick), 10:42 (SEA 7-0)

SEA – Jason Myers, 30 Yd FG, 4:06 (SEA 10-0)

Second Quarter:

SEA – Jason Myers, 50 Yd FG, 13:36 (SEA 13-0)

NE – Andres Borregales, 30 Yd FG, 11:20 (SEA 13-3)

NE – TreVeyon Henderson, 11 Yd run (Andres Borregales kick), 1:56 (SEA 13-10)

SEA – Jason Myers, 35 Yd FG, 0:00 (SEA 16-10)

Third Quarter:

NE – Andres Borregales, 27 Yd FG, 6:30 (SEA 16-13)

Fourth Quarter:

NE – Andres Borregales, 19 Yd FG, 12:53 (Tied 16-16)

NE – Andres Borregales, 43 Yd FG, 7:12 (NE 19-16)

SEA – Robbie Ouzts 6 Yd pass from Sam Darnold (Jason Myers kick), 2:13 (SEA 23-19)

SEA – Jason Myers, 47 Yd FG, 1:36 (SEA 26-19)

Stats:

Top Passers:

SEA – Sam Darnold – 24/34, 200 Yards, 1 TD

NE – Drake Maye – 29/49, 273 Yards, 1 INT

Super Bowl LX Top Rushers:

NE – TreVeyon Henderson – 17 rush, 79 Yards, 1 TD

SEA – Kenneth Walker III – 13 rush, 82 Yards

Top Receivers:

NE – DeMario Douglas – 8 catches, 77 Yards

SEA – Cooper Kupp, 5 catches, 53 Yards

Overall, that wraps up our Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl LX Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, Madden 26's Rosters are messed up, with multiple players in the wrong positions. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

