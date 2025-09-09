The Minnesota Vikings had quite a start to their 2025 NFL campaign. On Monday, Justin Jefferson and company pulled off a memorable come-from-behind victory against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and even starting the fourth quarter behind by 11 points, the Vikings found a way to overcome the deficit and come away with a 27-24 victory.

Jefferson didn't just get a win with Minnesota; he also won the hearts of many, who saw him make a heartwarming gesture to a young fan following the epic comeback win, giving his Top 10 chain as some sort of a memento for the incredible evening in the Windy City.

Justin Jefferson really gave away his Top 10 chain to a young fan after Vikings-Bears last night ❤️💎 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ShbKDGCIVj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jefferson did not exactly have the greatest of performances against the Bears, as Minnesota's offense did not click until the fourth quarter, where the Vikings unloaded a barrage of points to erase Chicago's lead. But he made one of the most crucial plays in the game, when he scored a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to trim Chicago's lead down to five points.

The former LSU Tigers star wide receiver concluded his night tied with running back Aaron Jones Sr. for the team lead with 44 receiving yards to go with a touchdown on four catches and seven targets.

Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy, playing in his first game in the NFL after missing his entire rookie season in 2024 due to injury, had a pro debut to remember, as he passed two touchdowns and rushed for another all in the final period. He finished with 143 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception while completing 13 of his 20 throws.

The Vikings will bring their 1-0 record and all the momentum they got from the win over the Bears into their season home opener this coming Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.