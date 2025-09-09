The Minnesota Vikings were slow out of the gate against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. JJ McCarthy made his NFL debut, and he didn't have standout tackle Christian Darrisaw protecting him. In the end, though, he and Justin Jefferson found their groove. And the Vikings claimed victory over their division rivals.

Minnesota trailed 17-6 entering the fourth quarter. However, McCarthy scored three touchdowns in the final frame to claim victory. One of these touchdowns went to Jefferson. The star Vikings receiver finished with four catches and 44 yards with a receiving touchdown.

After the game, Jefferson spoke with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. He was asked about being a vocal leader in this locker room. And the star Vikings wideout revealed the message he sent to his team after this game.

“So many words. It's so many things that went well on this field, and it's so many different things that didn't go well on this field. So it's all about knowing that we're gonna go through adversity. Knowing that we're going to hit those roadblocks throughout the game sometimes. But it's about keeping our head up and keeping that confidence.”

The Vikings didn't put their best foot forward during this game. However, to Jefferson's point, they found their stride and eventually came away with the victory. They have things to clean up, but it's just the beginning of this season.

Minnesota is hoping to carry this forward into the next few weeks. The Vikings take the field again on September 14th when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to town for Sunday Night Football.